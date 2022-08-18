NFL, NFLPA Agree on Deshaun Watson Settlement

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now set to miss 11 games this season, and deal with a $5 million fine after the NFL and NFLPA agreed on a settlement on the QB's punishment.

Watson, who settled 23 of his 24 sexual assault lawsuits, was originally set to miss six games after the decision from judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL appealed the decision and the two sides began negotiating a settlement.

The fine will go towards charity.

Watson apologized to the women for the first time prior to his first preseason game with the Browns.

"Look, I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all the women that I have impacted in this situation," Watson said. "The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

He then apologized again after the settlement.

Watson signed a six-year, $230 million deal with the Browns following a trade from the Houston Texans.

His first game back will be against the Texans.

