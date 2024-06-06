Patrick Mahomes Names Dog After Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany always have a piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home. That's because Brittany revealed that their dog is actually named after her former favorite team.
In an interview with People Magazine, Brittany Mahomes revealed that she got one of the couple's dogs as a Valentine's Day present from Patrick. At the time, they were in college, and Brittany was a huge Steelers fans. So, she named the dog after them.
"I actually got Steel when I was in college. Patrick bought him for me for a Valentine’s Day gift when I was a junior," Mahomes said. "So, I actually used to be a fan and that’s how I got the name Steel, so that’s a great story."
Their two dogs' names are Steel and Silver.
"I mean, they’re basically our children," Mahomes said. "I consider us having four kids."
The Mahomes family will likely spend Christmas Day in Pittsburgh this season as the Chiefs travel to take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. But the rest of the year, they'll have some Steelers in their home through their loving dog.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Strange Details Emerge From Steelers QB's Contract
- Van Jefferson Could be Steelers Breakout WR
- Shocking Move Could Be Steelers Best Decision
- Steelers' Cam Sutton Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest
- Comeback? Former Steelers WR Shining With Bills