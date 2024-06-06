All Steelers

Patrick Mahomes Names Dog After Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers held a special place in the Mahomes family prior to the NFL.

Noah Strackbein

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and his wife Brittany Mahomes walk off the field after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany always have a piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home. That's because Brittany revealed that their dog is actually named after her former favorite team.

In an interview with People Magazine, Brittany Mahomes revealed that she got one of the couple's dogs as a Valentine's Day present from Patrick. At the time, they were in college, and Brittany was a huge Steelers fans. So, she named the dog after them.

"I actually got Steel when I was in college. Patrick bought him for me for a Valentine’s Day gift when I was a junior," Mahomes said. "So, I actually used to be a fan and that’s how I got the name Steel, so that’s a great story."

Their two dogs' names are Steel and Silver.

"I mean, they’re basically our children," Mahomes said. "I consider us having four kids."

The Mahomes family will likely spend Christmas Day in Pittsburgh this season as the Chiefs travel to take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. But the rest of the year, they'll have some Steelers in their home through their loving dog.

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

