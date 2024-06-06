Shocking Move Could Be Steelers Best Decision
PITTSBURGH -- Although Russell Wilson was named the starters months ago, discussions among fans and analysts alike continue about who is truly the best option for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Another voice to Justin Fields side has been added, as former NFL defensive back and current ESPN contributor Domonique Foxworth has stated who he believes the Steelers should move forward with.
"Best-case scenario is Justin Fields is your starter at some point because the ceiling is higher on a player you could argue hasn't gotten a fair shot in the league and is on the ascent," Foxworth said on ESPN's Get Up. "No one is arguing Russell Wilson is going to get better. We recognize at this point of his career, he's on the decline. This is the backside of his career. That's part of the expectation that you're switching from one quarterback to the other. You'd like to be switching to your long-term answer."
While Fields is the younger option, with more time to prove his potential, Wilson's upside is inarguable. Even in a down season like 2023, Wilson threw for 26 touchdowns to 8 interceptions.
It will be interesting to see how it plays out once the season comes around, but it seems clear that for right now the Steelers are sticking with Wilson to lead them through the season.
With a new regime, it would not be surprising if they are quick to change if Wilson doesn't play to their standards. However, he remains the starter for now.
