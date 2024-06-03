Steelers Release Injured CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers cleared room to open up a new spot on the roster ahead of the third week of Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The Steelers announced that they had waived cornerback Luq Barcoo and filled his roster spot by signing a second-year wideout to join them for the remaining practices before a mid-summer break.
Barcoo was waived with an injury designation. If he's not picked up by another team within 24 hours, he'll revert back to the Steelers' injured reserve and be eligible for release with an injury settlement.
Barcoo spent the 2023 season with the Steelers after bouncing around between NFL squads and the XFL during his first four years as a professional football player. Barcoo has appeared in three games at the NFL level, all for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2020. Barcoo had signed with the Steelers on a reserves/futures contract earlier this offseason.
Barcoo was facing plenty of competition in a Steelers cornerbacks group that got deeper with the additions of Donte Jackson, Ryan Watts and Beanie Bishop, plus the returns of Corey Trice Jr. and Darius Rush.
