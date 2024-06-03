All Steelers

Steelers Release Injured CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up a roster spot by releasing a veteran cornerback.

Stephen Thompson

Aug 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, United States; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Luq Barcoo (3) runs tackling ball drills during training camp drills at the Dream Finders Homes training facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, United States; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Luq Barcoo (3) runs tackling ball drills during training camp drills at the Dream Finders Homes training facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers cleared room to open up a new spot on the roster ahead of the third week of Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Steelers announced that they had waived cornerback Luq Barcoo and filled his roster spot by signing a second-year wideout to join them for the remaining practices before a mid-summer break.

Barcoo was waived with an injury designation. If he's not picked up by another team within 24 hours, he'll revert back to the Steelers' injured reserve and be eligible for release with an injury settlement.

Barcoo spent the 2023 season with the Steelers after bouncing around between NFL squads and the XFL during his first four years as a professional football player. Barcoo has appeared in three games at the NFL level, all for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2020. Barcoo had signed with the Steelers on a reserves/futures contract earlier this offseason.

Barcoo was facing plenty of competition in a Steelers cornerbacks group that got deeper with the additions of Donte Jackson, Ryan Watts and Beanie Bishop, plus the returns of Corey Trice Jr. and Darius Rush.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 