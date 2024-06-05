Steelers' Cam Sutton Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers reunited with free agent cornerback Cam Sutton this week, signing him to a one-year, veteran minimum deal that would help the team address it's remaining holes in the secondary. But Sutton's efforts to get back onto the field don't end with a new team picking him.
Sutton was charged with domestic battery earlier this offseason and, after evading law enforcement for three weeks, turned himself in and entered a pretrial diversion program in April to resolve his case, according to the Hillsborough County records. When asked how he explained his legal situation to the Steelers, Sutton declined to disclose any details but said the Steelers were checking in on him routinely.
“I can’t really speak on that too much with the league or that stance but team-wise, again just the connection-wise, staying in contact," Sutton said. "It was more of a check-in, wellness check-in, just making sure I’m fine, checking in with my family - things like that. Then obviously opportunities lead to the next."
Sutton declined to comment on whether or not he anticipates any disciplinary action being handed down by the league or the Steelers but added that he has continued to remain contact with both parties as he gets back to practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
When Sutton was charged in late March, he had just completed the first season in a three-year deal worth $33 million that the Detroit Lions awarded him during the 2023 offseason. He started every game for the Lions, recording 50 tackles and an interception. In six prior seasons with the Steelers, Sutton recorded 168 tackles and 8 interceptions over 84 games.
"This is an opinion-based world. Everybody kind of moves on the movement of not knowing but feeling the presence or feeling the space to speak," Sutton said when asked how he'd respond to fans who questioned why the Steelers signed him. "But that's the give and take, however it goes. My job is not to appeal to anyone else. My job is to be the best version of myself and how do I give that off to the mass or how do I give that off to everyone around me, I'm in full control of that. I'm not worried about a narrative, I'm never worried about what people say because more than likely they don't know me more than anyone else. Again, it gets back to your foundation, your morals, who you are as a human being and just what you stand on."
