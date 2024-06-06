Strange Details Emerge From Steelers QB's Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping veteran Russell Wilson will earn and keep the starting QB position this season. Through the beginning of OTA's, he appears to have a grasp on the number one job. When they signed him to a league minimum deal in the offseason, it was with this intention.
If that doesn't pan out and projected back-up Justin Fields assumes the role, the Steelers won't have any options to dump off Wilson for a return. According to one ESPN reporter, the Russell Wilson's one-year deal came with some unusual guarantees.
On an appearance on Get Up on ESPN, reporter Dan Graziano dropped an interesting contractual tidbit. Speaking about the QB competition in Pittsburgh, he discussed how the Steelers are in a precarious position with Wilson.
"Russell Wilson actually has a no-trade clause in his Steelers contract, which is bizarre at $1.2 million. I've never seen that before, but it gives him some say in it, right?"
What Graziano points out is how rare a no-trade clause is in this situation. Veteran minimum contracts are a situation in which a no-trade clause makes little sense for either party. However, in the case of Wilson, it's clear that he wants to have some level of control should the Steelers attempt to move on.
Perhaps it was a concession during the contract negotiation process, or perhaps it was a move Omar Khan felt would attract Wilson to Pittsburgh. Either way, the Steelers will have Russell Wilson on their roster this season, and they don't have any plans to change that.
