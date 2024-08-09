Patriots Release Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is on the open market once again. After just one season with the New England Patriots, the organization released JuJu Smith-Schuster. Multiple NFL insiders reported his release, including Ian Rappaport.
Smith-Schuster played just one season with the Patriots. Over 11 games, he caught 29 passes for 260 yards and a single touchdown. That follows a single season with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he hauled in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Over seven seasons in the NFL, he's appeared in 90 games and racked up 5,048 receiving yards.
The Steelers originally drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft after he played his college football at the University of Southern California. Over five years with the team, he became a bonafide WR2, highlighted by a 1,426 yard season in 2018.
He hasn’t had the same success since leaving the Steelers however. He’s had stops in Kansas City and New England after Pittsburgh. And while he’s been useful in those cities, even winning a Lombardi Trophy with the Chiefs, he never lived up to the expectations and standards he set while in Pittsburgh.
Following his release, it is unclear what is next for Smith-Schuster. The New England Patriots owe him a $7 million guarantee despite cutting him, so he could be had for cheap wherever he signs next.
Could his release mean that the Steelers are interested in a reunion with their former wide receiver? He is only 27 despite being a veteran in the NFL, so he has plenty left in the tank. He also played his best football in Pittsburgh. With the Steelers still in need of another WR, they are likely to be named a landing spot for Smith-Schuster regardless of the organization's interest.
