Steelers Re-Sign Former Lions Safety
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back one of their depth chart pieces, re-signing former Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott, the team announced.
Elliott has been on-and-off with the Steelers over the last year. He first joined them during last summer's training camp, and eventually found himself on the practice squad. However, he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and waivers before signing a deal with Pittsburgh this offseason to give a second go at making the 53-man squad.
Despite a strong effort during minicamp and Organized Team Activities, the team released Elliott priot to the start of training camp. But with Minkah Fitzpatrick sitting out during the preseason opener and DeShon Elliott suffering a lower-body injury, the team is adding to their depth.
The team also announced they have waived/injured defensive back Nate Meadors. While Meadors does play safety, his primary position is cornerback, where he spent most of his time during the spring and summer practices.
The Steelers will look to work Elliott into the system as fast as possible. The 26-year-old has played eight games in his NFL career, all coming with the Detroit Lions in 2021. He recorded 12 tackles and earned his first start during that stretch.
Elliott will have a tough route to the 53-man roster this season as the Steelers typically carry four safeties and currently have Fitzpatrick, Elliott, Damontae Kazee and Miles Killebrew on their roster. However, with strong special teams play and some splash on defense throughout the preseason, nothing is impossible in the NFL.
The Steelers begin their preseason journey at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 P.M. ET against the Houston Texans. They'll then host the Buffalo Bills before rounding out their exhibition games on the road against Elliott's former team the Lions.
Final roster cuts are announced after the final preseason game.
