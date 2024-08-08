49ers Want Steelers WR in Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' pursuit of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is the hottest topic in the NFL. But with reports and rumors flying all over, the expectation of what's to come has been hard to follow.
Right now, no deal is in place. That can change at any moment, but there have been no hard reports from notable insiders that a deal has been finalized and Aiyuk is headed to Pittsburgh. At the same time, those conversations reportedly continue, and negotiations are on-going between San Francisco and the Steelers.
According to The Athletic, the problem is compensation. The 49ers are not satisfied with the package the Steelers are offering, and instead are looking to add a player to the mix. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette's Gerry Dulac, no player is expected to be included in a deal for the wideout - at this time.
The Athletic also reported that the 49ers are looking for a wide receiver in return for Aiyuk. If the Steelers decided to agree, that would likely mean George Pickens is San Francisco's top option.
"The 49ers, to this point, haven’t been satisfied with the Steelers’ offers and would like a receiver in return for Aiyuk as part of a trade, a league source said," The Athletic writes.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pickens, along with tight end Pat Freiermuth, are not on the table.
"Pittsburgh is not giving up George Pickens for Brandon Aiyuk. Pittsburgh is not giving up Pat Freiermuth for Brandon Aiyuk. Certain things are not realistic," Schefter said on the Rothman and Ice Show.
Chances are the Steelers wouldn't get rid of their best wide receiver for another star at the same position. Pickens is cheap and still has two years left on his rookie deal. At the same time, he's only beginning to showcase his potential at the NFL level.
So, it appears trade talks are likely stalled again. That doesn't mean anything is over, but for those keeping up, the conversation is thinning, and the negotiation table is becoming more transparent.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more