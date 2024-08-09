3-Team Trade? Steelers Have Leverage in Brandon Aiyuk Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk has not failed to keep everyone locked in. As a trade continues to peak through the cracks, staying optimistic enough that it seems possible at any moment, everyone - fans, media and the teams themselves - is sitting at the edge of their seats, waiting for the big news to happen.
But when will it? And what's the hold up? Well, according to multiple reports, the Steelers aren't offering enough. Good, because they shouldn't be. The ball is in their court, and more damage could be done if they give up the farm instead of dealing with the receiver group they have and trying to make it work.
Plus, the 49ers seem to be willing to make adjustments. Some rumors claim San Francisco is looking for a third team to get involved that would send them a wide receiver and Pittsburgh would send that team draft picks. Davante Adams appears to be at the top of that list, but does that seem realistic?
Plus, what are we watching for in the preseason opener? Justin Fields gets the start and should have some time with George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and company. Is this his opportunity to take the lead in the quarterback competition, or is Russell Wilson firmly in the driver's seat this preseason?
Are we going to see a different offensive line for the Steelers? Broderick Jones at left tackle and Troy Fautanu at right tackle? And is a fullback going to be the player to watch for the Steelers?
Find all of that and more as Steelers OnSI Publisher joins Chris Carter of the Locked on Steelers Podcast to breakdown everything happening on the trade front, and what fans should expect as the black and gold head to Acrisure Stadium for the first time this season.
