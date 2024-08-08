Steelers' Roman Wilson Takes Another Step Towards Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were disappointed when rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson went down during a training camp practice. He's missed a little more than a week with an apparent ankle injury, robbing him of valuable practice and preseason playing time. Following his injury, there were no specifics given regarding Wilson's injury but it was believed to be something that could keep him out a few weeks.
Luckily for the Steelers, Wilson's recovery seems to be going well. Hopefully, they will be able to get him back onto the field very soon. That would be a huge boost for the team, who are still trying to figure out how exactly their receiver depth chart will shake out.
While he is still not participating in practice, Wilson made visible strides. He was previously wearing a walking boot, but he was spotted at the Steelers' most recent practice without it. This a huge step for Wilson's progress and sign that his ankle is responding well. ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared a picture of Wilson in tennis shoes at Steelers' practice via her X account.
The Steelers selected Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. He was a standout receiver at Michigan, collecting over 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns during his college career.
The 6'0, shifty receiver is poised to play a large role in the Steelers offense as a rookie due to being one of the most NFL ready receivers to come out of the NCAA. With this injury healing and progressing, it's only a matter of time before Wilson is back on the field and participating.
