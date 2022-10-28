Skip to main content

Steelers Players Taking Accountability for Offensive Struggles in Team Meetings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are speaking to each other behind closed doors about what's going on with the offense.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense feels like they're close, but in the words of running back Najee Harris, the team needs to "fix some ****". 

The offense holds meetings throughout the week and have taken on extra work to help gets things to click. The group is spending more time watching film after practice, and when they do meet, the conversation about turning the season around is being addressed.

"We talk to each other between the team rather than to social media," Harris explained. "We see what's going on here as a team and it's not something we want to talk about toward the media. If we want to achieve what we want to achieve, there needs to be more accountability for each other as players." 

The Steelers' offense ranks 31st in points, 30th in total yards, 24th in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards this season. No one in the room believes pointing fingers is the answer, and with their backs against the wall, they've spent extra time taking accountability and looking at the play on the field as the reason things are not working. 

"The attitude [in the meetings] is how men talk to each other," Harris said. "You can take it bad or you can take it good. It's only coming from a good place. We don't mean it in any bad way, we're just trying to win games. Trying to come together as a team and turn stuff around. Hearing stuff that you might not want to hear is probably what we need. We need accountability on this team from the players. We need to execute more. We need to do better rather than just blaming other people. It starts with us."

With another opportunity in Week 8, this time against the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers offense believes they're close, and it's on the players to get them over the hump. 

"This is a part of the process. It's a part of the process," Harris said. "We're in that road, that process where we come together as a team and capitalize on our mistakes and hold each other accountable."

