Steelers Activate DB Damontae Kazee From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their third safety back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated safety Damontae Kazee to their 53-man roster after spending the first nine weeks of the season on Injured Reserve.

Kazee returned to practice two weeks ago and was given 21 days to be put onto the active roster. He'll return to the secondary for the first time since leaving the team's final preseason game with a wrist fracture. 

The safety said he’ll be wearing a cast like “ironman” when he returns to game. 

Kazee underwent surgery on his forearm and had nine screws and a plate put in. He was given six-to-eight weeks to return. He'll work his way back into the rotation, where he was a contributor to a three-man safety group that included himself, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds during the preseason. 

The Steelers have also put kicker Chris Boswell on IR. 

