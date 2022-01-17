Skip to main content
Player(s)
T.J. Watt
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt Scores Game's First Touchdown vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker continues to dominate.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt might have locked up the Defensive Player of the Year award in the regular season - and even if the playoffs aren't supposed to count, it's going to be hard to ignore what he did against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

On 1st and 10, following a facemask penalty the play before, Watt scooped up a fumble by Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and took it 26 yards for the game's first touchdown. 

Following a Chris Boswell PAT, the Steelers took a 7-0 with 10:51 remaining in the second quarter.

