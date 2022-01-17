T.J. Watt Scores Game's First Touchdown vs. Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt might have locked up the Defensive Player of the Year award in the regular season - and even if the playoffs aren't supposed to count, it's going to be hard to ignore what he did against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On 1st and 10, following a facemask penalty the play before, Watt scooped up a fumble by Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and took it 26 yards for the game's first touchdown.

Following a Chris Boswell PAT, the Steelers took a 7-0 with 10:51 remaining in the second quarter.

