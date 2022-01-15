Texans Interview Former Steelers WR Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver is now a candidate for the Houston Texans head coaching job.

The Houston Texans announced they have interviewed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward for their open head coach position.

Ward, who played with the Steelers from 1998-2011, is the currently Special Assistant to the Head Coach at Florida Atlantic University. Prior, he was the New York Jets as the wide receivers coach (2020) after being promoted from offensive assistant (2019).

Ward played quarterback, running back and wide receiver at the University of Georgia before being drafted by the Steelers. With Pittsburgh, he played 217 games recording12,083 receiving yards, 428 rushing yards, 86 touchdowns throughout his career.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XL MVP.

