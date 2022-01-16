Report: Steelers to Draft QB Over Trading for Veteran This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers could keep the local Heisman finalist in town.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will search for a new quarterback for the first time in 18 years this offseason. But with Ben Roethlisberger headed towards retirement, Pittsburgh is looking towards a new QB over another veteran.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers will use their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select a quarterback instead of trying to acquire a veteran.

"With so much of the offseason league-wide focus on big-time trades for veteran QBs, it would be un-Steelers-like to see Colbert package several first-rounders to attempt to trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, as one source explained," Rapoport wrote.

Rapoport named Pitt star and Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett as a potential draft pick for the Steelers this spring.

Pitt and the Steelers use the same facility, leaving general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin with plenty of time to scout the expect first-round pick.

Pittsburgh is also expected re-sign Dwayne Haskins and let him and Mason Rudolph compete with the rookie for the starting job.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

Texans Interview Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs