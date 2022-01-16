Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kenny Pickett
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: Steelers to Draft QB Over Trading for Veteran This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers could keep the local Heisman finalist in town.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will search for a new quarterback for the first time in 18 years this offseason. But with Ben Roethlisberger headed towards retirement, Pittsburgh is looking towards a new QB over another veteran. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers will use their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select a quarterback instead of trying to acquire a veteran. 

"With so much of the offseason league-wide focus on big-time trades for veteran QBs, it would be un-Steelers-like to see Colbert package several first-rounders to attempt to trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, as one source explained," Rapoport wrote. 

Rapoport named Pitt star and Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett as a potential draft pick for the Steelers this spring. 

Pitt and the Steelers use the same facility, leaving general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin with plenty of time to scout the expect first-round pick. 

Pittsburgh is also expected re-sign Dwayne Haskins and let him and Mason Rudolph compete with the rookie for the starting job. 

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

Texans Interview Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

USATSI_17226288_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers to Draft QB Over Trading for Veteran This Offseason

1 minute ago
USATSI_17412769_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

1 hour ago
USATSI_8946293_168388034_lowres
News

Texans Interview Former Steelers WR Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

18 hours ago
USATSI_16928933_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Raiders

19 hours ago
USATSI_17464959_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release Punter Corliss Waitman

20 hours ago
USATSI_16604790_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

21 hours ago
USATSI_17393756_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

22 hours ago
USATSI_17427760_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: The Ben Factor

Jan 15, 2022