Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Dark Vikings Fan Tattoo

The Vikings fan went across conferences to add a future Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer to his art.

PITTSBURGH -- Dark humor tattoos aren't uncommon amongst NFL fans, but it's not all the time that a team in the NFC North brings an AFC North quarterback into the idea. However, that's what happened when this Minnesota Vikings fan featured former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on his upper-body tattoo. 

The Vikings fan has a number of NFL greats within the tattoo, most of them with their heads on stakes or being attacked by dragons. And for Roethlisberger, he finds himself with arrows in his back. 

Some would say that making your way across conferences is a compliment for a quarterback. That may be true considering the Vikings fan had plenty of Hall of Fame quarterbacks to choose from, including a few in his own division like Brett Favre. 

Either way, intense fan tattoos being shown off at tailgates means football is back in full swing. Even if the tattoo creeps you out a little, it's got to feel good knowing the best time of the year is rolling. 

