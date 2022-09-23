Skip to main content

Steelers WR George Pickens Makes Jaw-Dropping Catch vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie made an unimaginable catch.

CLEVELAND -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky made it a point during the week that his goal against the Cleveland Browns was to get the ball to George Pickens more. Well, it took just one and a half quarters to make that objective worthwhile. 

Trubisky connected with Pickens for a 36-yard bomb down the left sideline. And while a deep connection always sparks excitement, Picken's catch had everyone's jaw on the floor. 

The Steelers would go on to score on the drive. Until that catch, Pickens had two receptions for 26 yards on the season. He made it known he believed he was open "90%" of the time. 

Apparently, it doesn't matter if he's open or not - the rookie has made unbelievable catches all summer, and continues to do it in the season. 

