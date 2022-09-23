Skip to main content

Steelers Won't Make Changes at QB or OC After Loss to Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not moving on from Mitch Trubisky or Matt Canada.

PITTSBURGH -- The chants of "Ke-nny, Ke-nny" began last weekend at Acrisure Stadium, when the Pittsburgh Steelers' lackluster offense was struggling to produce yards and points while led by starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky and offensive coordinator Matt Canada. 

The calls for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to play only grew louder as the Steelers were held to just 111 yards and three points in the second half of their 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. 

But head coach Mike Tomlin is ignoring those calls. When asked if he was considering any changes at quarterback, he said in no uncertain terms that he was not. 

“I’m not in that mindset," Tomlin said. "I’m interested in reviewing this tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring out how we collectively get better. So to answer that question definitively, no.”

The Steelers do have in-house options outside of Trubisky and Canada. Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan has play-calling experience and the team's 2021 first-round draft pick Pickett rose through the ranks this summer to earn the second-string quarterback job entering the regular season. 

