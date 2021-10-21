    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cam Heyward Adds John Clayton to His List After Hall of Fame Take

    Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward doesn't agree with John Clayton's Hall of Fame thoughts.
    Author:

    Whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward will one day be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been a topic of conversation for quite some time. 

    The three-time All-Pro only seems to be getting better as the years go on, but his five Pro Bowls and mentioned All-Pro selections don't seem to be enough for some analysts to place him in Canton, Ohio. 

    Talking on 93.7 The Fan, NFL insider John Clayton said Heyward is not a Hall of Famer. 

    "Heyward a Hall of Famer? Please," Clayton said. 

    Heyward got news of the conversation via Twitter and made sure to put his two cents in. 

    The debate on Heyward's Hall of Fame induction won't end anytime soon, but if it does happen, all we can hope for is that he gives a shout out to those on the list. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Steelers Biggest Needs for 2022

    Mike Tomlin Called League Office About Officiating

    PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades

    Polamalu Trades Terrible Towel for Seahawks Jersey

    T.J. Watt Reminds Heyward of Other Legend, Not Polamalu

    USATSI_16978040_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Cam Heyward Adds John Clayton to His List After Hall of Fame Take

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16964763_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Looking Ahead: Steelers Biggest Needs for 2022

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978905_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_16978967_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Spoke With League Office About Late-Game Officiating

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16978040_168388034_lowres
    News

    Two Steelers Recognized in PFF's Team of the Week Awards

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16833825_168388034_lowres
    News

    PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades by Deadline

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16978930_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Steelers Survive to the Bye

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16931013_168388034_lowres
    News

    Kareem Hunt to Miss Steelers-Browns Game

    Oct 18, 2021