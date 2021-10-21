Cam Heyward Adds John Clayton to His List After Hall of Fame Take

Whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward will one day be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been a topic of conversation for quite some time.

The three-time All-Pro only seems to be getting better as the years go on, but his five Pro Bowls and mentioned All-Pro selections don't seem to be enough for some analysts to place him in Canton, Ohio.

Talking on 93.7 The Fan, NFL insider John Clayton said Heyward is not a Hall of Famer.

"Heyward a Hall of Famer? Please," Clayton said.

Heyward got news of the conversation via Twitter and made sure to put his two cents in.

The debate on Heyward's Hall of Fame induction won't end anytime soon, but if it does happen, all we can hope for is that he gives a shout out to those on the list.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Steelers Biggest Needs for 2022

Mike Tomlin Called League Office About Officiating

PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades

Polamalu Trades Terrible Towel for Seahawks Jersey

T.J. Watt Reminds Heyward of Other Legend, Not Polamalu