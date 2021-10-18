T.J. Watt Reminds Cam Heyward of Other Steelers Legend, Not Troy Polamalu

T.J. Watt isn't the next Troy Polamalu, but Cam Heyward sees another Pittsburgh Steelers legend in him.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt had two sacks during overtime against the Seattle Seahawks, including a game-sealing forced fumble to set up a field goal for Chris Boswell.

On a night when Troy Polamalu was in the building to receive his Ring of Excellence for his Hall of Fame induction, the Steelers' newest play-maker didn't disappoint.

Was it Polamalu-like, though?

According to defensive captain Cam Heyward, who played with both Polamalu and the player he believes Watt resembles, says there's another Steeler who comes to mind.

"Troy's plays were all over the place like, catch the pick, zig-zag back, touchdown. Or, the flying squirrel going over the top of a pile," Heyward said. "T.J.'s game is very reminiscent of a guy like James Harrison, where you give him a one-on-one, you're going to pay for that."

Whether Watt is the next Polamalu or Harrison, the Steelers are sure glad to have him. And if you ask No. 90 himself, chances are he'd simply say he's a T.J. Watt.

