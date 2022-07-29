Steelers WR Chase Claypool Injured at Practice

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took their licks late in the week, the third day of training camp practices. In addition to some preordained absences, receiver Chase Claypool suffered a shoulder injury and sat out the remainder of practice.

With last year's leading receiver, Diontae Johnson already sitting out of workouts with contract negotiations hanging over his head, an already thin and unproven receivers group will conclude the first week of practice without two of its longest-tenured pass-catchers players.

The good news is that, the injury shouldn't keep Claypool out for long. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that the tall wideout was still being evaluated at his post-practice press conference, but that it is "probably not serious" and shouldn't keep Claypool sidelined for long.

In other injury news, tight end Pat Friermuth sat out for a second day because he's dealing with hamstring discomfort. Defensive back Levi Wallace is sick. Tomlin said both are day-to-day.

Safety Miles Killebrew is dealing with a pectoral injury and did participate for a second-straight day.

