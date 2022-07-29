Skip to main content

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Injured at Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers added Chase Claypool to their injury list.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took their licks late in the week, the third day of training camp practices. In addition to some preordained absences, receiver Chase Claypool suffered a shoulder injury and sat out the remainder of practice. 

With last year's leading receiver, Diontae Johnson already sitting out of workouts with contract negotiations hanging over his head, an already thin and unproven receivers group will conclude the first week of practice without two of its longest-tenured pass-catchers players.

The good news is that, the injury shouldn't keep Claypool out for long. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that the tall wideout was still being evaluated at his post-practice press conference, but that it is "probably not serious" and shouldn't keep Claypool sidelined for long. 

In other injury news, tight end Pat Friermuth sat out for a second day because he's dealing with hamstring discomfort. Defensive back Levi Wallace is sick. Tomlin said both are day-to-day. 

Safety Miles Killebrew is dealing with a pectoral injury and did participate for a second-straight day.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chase Claypool Playing Deebo Samuel-Type Role This Season?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Not Kenny Pickett's Best Day

Steelers Camp Takeaways: First Fight

Ben Roethlisberger Vouches for Diontae Johnson Extension

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calivn Austin, George Pickens All Impress

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (20)
News

Chase Claypool Playing Deebo Samuel-Type Role This Season?

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_16517967_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Says Mason Rudolph Can Win Steelers QB Battle

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_18754331_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs in the Rain, First Camp Fight

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin7 hours ago
USATSI_18753791_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: QBs Struggle, First Camp Fight

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18754320_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Not the Best Day for Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_14955472_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Vouches for Steelers to Sign Diontae Johnson

By Stephen ThompsonJul 28, 2022 2:33 PM EDT
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (19)
News

Cam Heyward Cracks Joke About Antonio Brown and 'Red Flags'

By Noah StrackbeinJul 28, 2022 12:24 PM EDT
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (16)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Responds to Cam Heyward Criticism

By Stephen ThompsonJul 28, 2022 12:12 PM EDT