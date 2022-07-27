LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers begin a new era of football, and from the looks of it, Mitchell Trubisky will be the leader of the change.

The newly-signed passer arrived in Pittsburgh looking at an expected quarterback competition but has seen pretty much all of the first-team reps through OTAs and mini camp. Heading into training camp practices, the team isn't expected to change that.

Trubisky has giant shoes to fill in replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but he seems confident in doing so.

"I just came here to be me," Trubisky said. "We understand that Ben has an amazing legacy here and we'd like to honor that, but I can only come here and be Mitch Trubisky. I'm coming here to compete, help lead these guys and do what I do on the field."

Trubisky will battle it out with Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett to secure the starting job. Head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that the depth chart will not change with each passing day, which has Trubisky taking the simple approach to proving he's the Steelers next QB.

"Just take it one day at a time," Trubisky said. "I think if I be me, and I continue to lead this team and get better each day then everything will work out."

