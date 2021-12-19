Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Steelers DE Chris Wormley Dealing With Groin Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a second injury against the Titans.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley was unable to finish the game against the Tennessee Titans due to a groin injury, head coach Mike Tomlin announced after the game. 

    Wormley left late in the game after accumulating five tackles and a sack. He was replaced by Isaiahh Loudermilk and Carlos Davis, who were the team's only remaining defensive line depth players available. 

    Wormley was the Steelers' second injury of the game after tight end Pat Freiermuth left with a concussion. Tomlin said the rookie has entered the protocol and will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. 

    Tomlin will speak to media again on Tuesday, where he will provide an update on Wormley's injury. 

