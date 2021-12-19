Steelers DE Chris Wormley Dealing With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a second injury against the Titans.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley was unable to finish the game against the Tennessee Titans due to a groin injury, head coach Mike Tomlin announced after the game.

Wormley left late in the game after accumulating five tackles and a sack. He was replaced by Isaiahh Loudermilk and Carlos Davis, who were the team's only remaining defensive line depth players available.

Wormley was the Steelers' second injury of the game after tight end Pat Freiermuth left with a concussion. Tomlin said the rookie has entered the protocol and will continue to be evaluated throughout the week.

Tomlin will speak to media again on Tuesday, where he will provide an update on Wormley's injury.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Breaks Single-Season Sack Record

Ben Roethlisberger Moves to 5th All-Time on Passing List

Time to Give Ben Roethlisberger the Offense

Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him Not to Talk Trash