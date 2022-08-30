Steelers Continue Making Final Roster Cuts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working their way down to their 53-man roster, cutting two more players before the 4 p.m. deadline.

According to reports, the Steelers have cut defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux and offensive lineman Adrian Ealy.

Ealy signed with the team with two weeks left in the preseason. He was a long shot to make the roster, but the team was hoping something stuck as they continued to search for offensive line help.

Mondeaux is a top practice squad candidate for the Steelers after spending the last three years in Pittsburgh. The team's deep defensive line depth made it difficult for him to stick, but he provides versatility within the group and has special teams ability. He's a likely candidate to be a reserve for "what if" situations during the season.

Center John McCollum was a part of the latest round of cuts as well. The third-year offensive lineman played 13 games for Detroit Lions last season and is a prime candidate for the practice squad according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. McCollum was a waiver wire addition for the Steelers last summer after the Lions released him.

The Steelers have now reportedly cut seven players and have 20 more remaining to get to 53.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

4 Winners, 5 Losers From Steelers Victory Over Lions

Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

Najee Harris Foot Injury More Serious Than Believed

Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett