Steelers Cut Genard Avery, Four Others

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their second round of roster cuts, trimming their roster from 85 to 80 as they prepare for their final preseason game.

The Steelers announced they've released linebacker Genard Avery, wide receiver Christian Blake, running back Mataeo Duran, quarterback Chris Oladokun and kicker Nick Sciba.

Avery signed with the Steelers during free agency with the expectations to be T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith's backup. After dealing with injuries during camp, the team moved on after just one preseason game.

Oladokun also came as somewhat of a surprise for the Steelers, but the decision seemed highly anticipated. The seventh-round pick sat behind Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in the quarterback competition, and did not take any reps during offensive team drills throughout training camp.

The Steelers will need to trim their roster from 80 to 53 on Aug. 30 by 4 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Left Guard Option Becomes Available for Steelers

Mike Tomlin Calls Out Kendrick Green in Team Meeting

Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

Kenny Pickett Immpressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Adding More Stories to Possible Trade

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors