Damontae Kazee Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting to get safety Damontae Kazee back on the field in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. According to the defensive back himself, he anticipates being activated from Injured Reserve by Thursday.

Kazee spoke at the opening of Week 10, detailing his surgery and rehab process. Initially believed to be a fractured wrist, Kazee confirmed that he actually broke his entire forearm and had to have nine screws and a plate put into his arm. He also dislocated his wrist.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said the team will find a role for Kazee once he returns.

"He's a really good football player, and he's been working these last couple weeks, so hopefully we'll have him back in the fold, and depending on his fitness and everything, we'll find a role for him," Austin said. "But he's a really good football player and I'm glad he's back."

When Kazee played during training camp and the preseason, he was used as a third safety next to Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick. That will likely return to the Steelers' defensive arsenal. Something Fitzpatrick sees as useful.

"It allows us to be versatile," Fitzpatrick said. "... Kazee out there as a third guy who can also move around and be anywhere in the secondary. It does give them a more difficult read."

