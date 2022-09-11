Skip to main content

Steelers Defense Loses Cam Heyward, DeMarvin Leal Late in Season Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose another key player to injury in their season opener.

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to suffer key injuries in their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Late in overtime, defensive tackles Cam Heyward and DeMarvin Leal limped off to the sideline and began being evaluated. 

Heyward stayed down looking off to the sideline for help. Trainers came onto the field and helped him to the sideline. Heyward went to the medical tent immediately. The injury appeared to be his back or lower back. 

Heyward suffered an ankle injury during training camp. The team has not yet announced what the severity of the injury it yet. 

DeMarvin Leal also left during overtime. Leal stayed down after a quarterback sneak and was helped to the sideline. He appeared in some discomfort in his lower-body. 

The Steelers have also lost T.J. Watt, Najee Harris, Levi Wallace and Mason Cole during the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals

Minkah Fitzpatrick Scores Steelers First TD of Season

Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry

Mike Tomlin is Hiding Something

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18961975_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18962025_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers RB Najee Harris Re-Injures Foot in Season Opener

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18956163_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers C Mason Cole Returns After Injury

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19028477_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick Intercepts Joe Burrow for Steelers First TD of Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754006_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Gives Steelers Players Special Gifts to Set Tone for Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16263768_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16094579_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs. Bengals

By Noah Strackbein