CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to suffer key injuries in their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Late in overtime, defensive tackles Cam Heyward and DeMarvin Leal limped off to the sideline and began being evaluated.

Heyward stayed down looking off to the sideline for help. Trainers came onto the field and helped him to the sideline. Heyward went to the medical tent immediately. The injury appeared to be his back or lower back.

Heyward suffered an ankle injury during training camp. The team has not yet announced what the severity of the injury it yet.

DeMarvin Leal also left during overtime. Leal stayed down after a quarterback sneak and was helped to the sideline. He appeared in some discomfort in his lower-body.

The Steelers have also lost T.J. Watt, Najee Harris, Levi Wallace and Mason Cole during the game.

