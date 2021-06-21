Diontae Johnson's Agent Sells Firm to Quality Control Music
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson's agency firm has been purchased by Quality Control Music, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal.
Quality Control Music is an Atlanta-based agency that represents music clients such as the Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and City Girls. According to Mullens, they've purchased Terra Firma Sports Management, acquiring 14 NFL players represented by owner Brad Cicala. The branch will operate under QC Sports.
Cicala told the Sports Business Journal, Quality Control Music has the success and resources in marketing to "do stuff outside of football that I couldn't have brought to the table on my own."
Diontae Johnson joins veterans like DeSean Jackson and 12 other NFL players in the move to QC Sports.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
