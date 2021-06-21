Diontae Johnson's Agent Sells Firm to Quality Control Music

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is now being represented by the same agency as Migos and other music stars.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson's agency firm has been purchased by Quality Control Music, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal.

Quality Control Music is an Atlanta-based agency that represents music clients such as the Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and City Girls. According to Mullens, they've purchased Terra Firma Sports Management, acquiring 14 NFL players represented by owner Brad Cicala. The branch will operate under QC Sports.

Cicala told the Sports Business Journal, Quality Control Music has the success and resources in marketing to "do stuff outside of football that I couldn't have brought to the table on my own."

Diontae Johnson joins veterans like DeSean Jackson and 12 other NFL players in the move to QC Sports.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Two Reason Steelers Might Consider Adding a Lineman

Steelers Meet With FA Guard Trai Turner

Five Things We Learned at Steelers Minicamp

Andy Reid Responds to Le'Veon Bell Comments

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Minicamp

Dwayne Haskins Wants to Come Full Circle With Steelers

Mike Tomlin, Dwayne Haskins Focused on Relationship Before Football

What's Up With JuJu Smith-Schuster Not Practicing

Steelers Have High Hopes for James Pierre