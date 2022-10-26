Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' reigning Defensive Player of the Year keeps getting closer to his return from a partially torn pectoral.

Prior to the Steelers kickoff with the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, outside linebacker T.J. Watt spent roughly 40 minutes working out on the field. With trainers by his side, Watt did explosive drills, stretches, footwork and caught some passes.

This week, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team doesn't expect Watt to return to practice from Injured Reserve. But during the team's first practice in preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles, Watt made an appearance wearing a helmet, a practice jersey and gloves.

Watt's return is still expected after the Steelers' bye week. He'll likely be back with the team as a full participant for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers' defense has just 12 sacks this season, including 6.5 from NFL sack leader Alex Highsmith.

