Steelers Fall to Bengals, Losing Two-Straight at Home

September 26, 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers fall to 1-2 with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second-consecutive game, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 35-10 at Heinz Field. It's their second loss at home this season, moving their overall record to 1-2 on the season. 

The Steelers failed to lead throughout the game, tying the Bengals just once, 7-7, in the second quarter. Cincinnati went on to outscore the Steelers 17-3 in the final three quarters. 

Pittsburgh was led offensively by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Chase Claypool and running back Najee Harris. 

Roethlisberger completed 38 of 58 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown to two interceptions. Harris caught 14 passes for 102 yards and Claypool caught nine passes for 96 yards. 

Cameron Heyward, Joe Schobert and Terrell Edmunds led all defenders with five tackles each. Edmunds also recorded an interception against the Bengals. 

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Team Stats.

The Steelers suffered three injuries in the game. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib), offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor (concussion) and center Kendrick Green (knee) all left prior to the end of regulation.

The Steelers will travel to Green Bay to play the Packers in Week 4. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

