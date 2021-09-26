Steelers OT Chuks Okorafor Ruled Out of Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose another starter against the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a second in-game injury to their offense, as tackle Chukwuma Okorafor has been ruled out with a possible concussion.

Okorafor was injured during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals and replaced by backup Joe Haeg. The Steelers' offense also lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has also been ruled out with a rib injury.

Okorafor was moved from the left to right side after the team put Zach Banner on Injured Reserve to begin the season. Rookie Dan Moore Jr. took over on the left side.

The Steelers' offense accumulated just 34 rushing yards prior to Okorafor's departure.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

