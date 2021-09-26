Steelers' Kendrick Green Suffers Knee Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green spent a few minutes down on the field with a right knee injury and is questionable to return against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The rookie center is the third member of the Steelers to be injured during the game. Pittsburgh also lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib) and offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor (concussion) during the second half.
Green was helped to the sideline and taken to the medical tent before being ruled questionable to return. He was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer with roughly four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
You May Also Like:
How to Watch/Listen: Steelers vs. Bengals
Steelers 5 Keys to Victory vs. Bengals
T.J. Watt Ruled OUT Against Bengals
What Steelers Could Expect from Bengals Passing Attack
Trai Turner Thanks Mike Tomlin After Ejection
Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice
Steelers Injury Report Getting Better, Kind Of
Steelers Confident in Jamir Jones