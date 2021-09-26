Steelers' Kendrick Green Suffers Knee Injury

Kendrick Green is the Pittsburgh Steelers' third injury of the game.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green spent a few minutes down on the field with a right knee injury and is questionable to return against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The rookie center is the third member of the Steelers to be injured during the game. Pittsburgh also lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib) and offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor (concussion) during the second half.

Green was helped to the sideline and taken to the medical tent before being ruled questionable to return. He was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer with roughly four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

How to Watch/Listen: Steelers vs. Bengals

Steelers 5 Keys to Victory vs. Bengals

T.J. Watt Ruled OUT Against Bengals

What Steelers Could Expect from Bengals Passing Attack

Steelers Week 3 Injury Report

Trai Turner Thanks Mike Tomlin After Ejection

Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice

Steelers Injury Report Getting Better, Kind Of

Steelers Confident in Jamir Jones

Antonio Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19