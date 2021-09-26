September 26, 2021
Steelers' Kendrick Green Suffers Knee Injury

Kendrick Green is the Pittsburgh Steelers' third injury of the game.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green spent a few minutes down on the field with a right knee injury and is questionable to return against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The rookie center is the third member of the Steelers to be injured during the game. Pittsburgh also lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib) and offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor (concussion) during the second half. 

Green was helped to the sideline and taken to the medical tent before being ruled questionable to return. He was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer with roughly four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

