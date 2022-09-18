Steelers Fall to Patriots Behind Offensive Struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the New England Patriots in their home opener at Acrisure Stadium, 17-14.

The Steelers failed to get the ball rolling on their opening drive, going three-and-out before a 69-yard punt by Pressley Harvin. After a fumble was recovered in the endzone by New England, the Patriots started on their own 20.

Mac Jones connected with Jakobi Meyers three times on the Patriots' first series, driving to the Pittsburgh nine-yard line. A delay of game by the offense forced a 3rd and 13, which wasn't converted. In 13 plays and 71 yards, New England put the first three points on the board.

On Pittsburgh's opposing drive, the offense worked their way to New England's 42-yard line before Mitch Trubisky threw his first interception of the season, with a tipped ball landing in the hands of Jaylen Mills.

Only two plays later, Minkah Fitzpatrick grabbed his second interception of the season on Pittsburgh's 34-yard line.

Trubisky and the offense did what they could, driving 48 yards in 16 plays, leading to a 36-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to tie the game.

With 3:08 left in the second quarter, the Patriots took over on their own 26-yard line. With 28 seconds remaining, Mac Jones found Nelson Agholor for a 44-yard touchdown down the right side over Ahkello Witherspoon.

At halftime, New England led 10-3.

The Patriots opened the second half with the football, driving 39 yards before a 52-yard field goal attempt was missed by Nick Folk.

Pittsburgh followed with the same luck but executed their field goal attempt as Boswell sent a 52-yard kick through the uprights to move the score to 10-6.

New England's next possession ended in a punt but Steelers' return man Gunner Olszewski muffed the punt which was recovered by the Patriots. Connor Heyward was called for a personal foul on the play, setting the Pats up with 1st and 10 on their own 17-yard line.

Three plays and 10 yards later, the Patriots found the endzone to increase their lead to 17-6.

The Steelers gained some momentum on the following drive, moving the ball 75 yards on nine plays, working mostly no-huddle, to find the endzone. Trubisky connected with Pat Freiermuth for six and then found Diontae Johnson on the two-point conversion to narrow the lead 17-14.

The ball changed hands twice before New England started on their own 30-yard line with 6:33 left in the game. The Steelers were unable to stop the drive as the Patriots ran the clock out, winning 17-14.

Steelers vs. Patriots Team Stats.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Fans Begin Kenny Pickett Chants as Mitch Trubisky Struggles

Dan Marino Nearly Signed With Steelers For Final Season

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season