    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    The Pittsburgh Steelers get great news heading into Sunday night against the Seahawks.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have both of their injured wide receiver available for their Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin) are not listed on the Steelers' final injury report of the week. The two wideouts were limited in the first two practices but were full participants on Friday and cleared to play Sunday.

    Cornerback Cam Sutton and linebacker Devin Bush will both play after dealing with groin injuries last week. Sutton missed Week 5 while Bush left in the second half against the Broncos. 

    The Steelers have ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive tackle Carlos Davis. Davis hasn't played since Week 1 and Smith-Schuster underwent surgery on his shoulder this week. He's expected to land on Injured Reserve.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Anthony McFarland Reveals Injury That Sidelined Him

    Steelers Defense vs. DK Metcalf

    Steelers Should Beat the Seahawks, Right?

    Big Ben Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

    What Next for JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers?

    USATSI_16766695_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_16438754_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Reveals Injury That Sidelined Him to Start Season

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16443711_168388034_lowres
    News

    Wife of Steelers LB Coach Jerry Olsavsky Passes Away

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16443714_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Najee Harris Says JuJu Smith-Schuster Continues to be Leader at Practice

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16909649_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Steelers Defense vs. DK Metcalf: Difficulty Level, Worries, Ways to Stop Him

    7 hours ago
    A (22)
    Podcasts

    Steelers Should Beat the Seahawks, Right?

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16929694_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    23 hours ago
    Untitled design (32)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

    Oct 14, 2021