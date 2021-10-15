Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers get great news heading into Sunday night against the Seahawks.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have both of their injured wide receiver available for their Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin) are not listed on the Steelers' final injury report of the week. The two wideouts were limited in the first two practices but were full participants on Friday and cleared to play Sunday.

Cornerback Cam Sutton and linebacker Devin Bush will both play after dealing with groin injuries last week. Sutton missed Week 5 while Bush left in the second half against the Broncos.

The Steelers have ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive tackle Carlos Davis. Davis hasn't played since Week 1 and Smith-Schuster underwent surgery on his shoulder this week. He's expected to land on Injured Reserve.

