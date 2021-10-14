Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

The Cleveland Browns defender added a personal twist to his Halloween decorations.

Myles Garrett added a personal twist to his Halloween decorations this season, keeping it light and simple - and full of NFL quarterbacks.

The Cleveland Browns pass rusher filled his yard with tombstones of different quarterbacks around the league, and of course, Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Ben Roethlisberger made the lawn.

A spooky coincidence, Garrett and Roethlisberger will meet for the first time this season on Halloween when the Steelers travel to the Cleveland. The Browns defensive end isn't a stranger to No. 7 anymore, and is looking add some fright to his night in Week 8.

Roethlisberger is hoping is eerily quiet at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Smith-Schuster Gets Emotional Talking Injury, Love of Football

What Next for JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers?

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sends Message to Steelers Fans After Surgery

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

Roethlisberger Opens Up About Smith-Schuster's Injury