    • October 14, 2021
    Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

    The Cleveland Browns defender added a personal twist to his Halloween decorations.
    Myles Garrett added a personal twist to his Halloween decorations this season, keeping it light and simple - and full of NFL quarterbacks. 

    The Cleveland Browns pass rusher filled his yard with tombstones of different quarterbacks around the league, and of course, Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Ben Roethlisberger made the lawn. 

    A spooky coincidence, Garrett and Roethlisberger will meet for the first time this season on Halloween when the Steelers travel to the Cleveland. The Browns defensive end isn't a stranger to No. 7 anymore, and is looking add some fright to his night in Week 8. 

    Roethlisberger is hoping is eerily quiet at FirstEnergy Stadium. 

