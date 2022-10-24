Four Winners, Four Losers From Steelers Fall to Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- Stop me if you've heard this one before - the Pittsburgh Steelers played a good, but imperfect defensive game while the offense made costly mistakes that stalled drives and kept points off the board.

As the Steelers fall to 2-5 following a one-score loss to the Maimi Dolphins in South Beach, there's plenty of blame to go around on offense, while the defense's adjustments are worthy of a lot of praise.

Here are three winners and four losers from the Steelers' tight defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Winners

Najee Harris

Harris looked more like the player he was last year in Miami. The numbers are somewhat pedestrian - 17 carries for 65 yards and no scores - but Harris recorded multiple runs of 10 yards or more and was key in helping the Steelers maintain offensive balance.

He could have used some help from his offensive coordinator, who's run and pass tendencies became more obvious with time, but Harris appears to be headed in the right direction after two foot injuries hit during the preseason.

George Pickens

Pickens continued to establish himself as one of Kenny Pickett's favorite targets. He caught all six of his targets for 61 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career on a seven-yard pass in the first quarter. For all the faults this offense has, the chemistry the Steelers' top two draft picks from 2022 are building together is a promising sign for the future of this franchise.

Teryl Austin

The Dolphins scored 13 of their 16 total points in the first quarter and zero in the second half. They amassed 302 of their 372 total yards in the first half as well and their yards per play decreased by a full yard with each passing quarter.

This game was on the verge of getting away from the Steelers quickly. The offense couldn't stay attached to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who created some explosive gains on the opposite end of throws from Tua Tugovailoa.

But once the Steelers could "simmer down", as linebacker Myles Jack put it, they put on a clinic against Miami's passing game. All three levels did their job against an explosive offense and credit has to comeback to the defensive coaching staff and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who had his players well-prepared to contain an opponent that was miles more talented than them.

Devin Bush

Bush was an outstanding coverage backer against the Dolphins' shifty running backs and slot receivers. He showed a complete array of skills in Miami, making key stops against the run game and winning in coverage. He was one of the most impressive parts of a strong team effort on defense.

Losers

Matt Canada

This has become a dead horse beat into oblivion but Canada has proved a disappointing play-caller again. The worst part is that the Steelers have been successful in spots under his leadership. In this game, the offense moved the ball effectively when the ball was in Pickett's hands. His passing complemented a solid effort on the ground and the Steelers were able to build momentum.

But in the second half, the plan completely changed. Running with Harris became the priority. George Pickens, the Steelers' hottest and most dynamic pass-catcher, was targeted just twice in the second half. The run game lacked creativity and was easily stonewalled. On key third downs, Canada took the ball out of Pickett's hands. It was bizarre and the predictability of their play sequences became apparent as the game wore on.

Defensive Back Hands

To head coach Mike Tomlin, the difference in the game was hanging on to interceptions. The Dolphins did it, the Steelers didn't and the result reflected that.

Defensive backs are not wide receivers for a reason, but the drops the Steelers secondary committed were brutal. They were in perfect position frequently but couldn't complete what's probably the easiest part of making an interception. Given the way the offense has continued to struggle, the margin for error with the defense is razor thin. To climb out of this hole they've dug themselves through seven weeks, the Steelers will need to make these simple, but crucial plays.

Diontae Johnson

Johnson's 2022 season has been a confusing set of seven games so far. Sometimes he'll haul in jaw-dropping, toe-tapping first down catches while heavily covered and on other occasions, he'll let a wide-open target sail through his hands.

The latter stood out more against the Dolphins. This is a player who wants to be treated like one of the elites at his position but he has yet to live up to his $13 million contract this season. The Steelers need more from him and if Johnson wants to be considered a spectacular talent, he needs to play like one, especially in clutch situations.

Kenny Pickett

This was one of the first times through Pickett's young career that the blame for interceptions he's thrown have fallen entirely on him. His two picks were poor decisions and misplaced balls, which Pickett took responsibility for during his postgame press conference.

Pickett took his licks in this game but the good news is that this is start number two and appearance number three for the rookie. There is room for him to grow and time to do it. As long as he actually does make good on this learning opportunity and continues to refine the decision-making, you can live with the mistakes.

