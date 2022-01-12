Skip to main content

Steelers First Injury Report of Wildcard Week vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers start the week with four players on their injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened Wildcard week with four players missing practice time. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (concussion) were all limited on Wednesday. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his weekly press conference that he's optimistic all players should be healthy for Sunday. Roethlisberger typically has Wednesdays off. Moore's limited availability is a step forward after missing all of last week. 

Running back Najee Harris (elbow) did not practice. Tomlin said he doesn't expect Harris to be at full-strength to start the week but has the same exceptions for the rookie runner as the rest of the injury report for this weekend's game. 

