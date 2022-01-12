Skip to main content

Bears Request to Interview Steelers Executive for GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to allow permission while still in the playoffs.

The Chicago Bears have requested permission from the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview Vice President of Football and Business Administration Omar Khan for their open General Manager job, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Khan's name is floated around the open market each season, but with the Steelers in need of a GM themselves, it's interesting to see how they approach outside interviews. 

With Kevin Colbert reportedly retiring after the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers will consider Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt as their next GM. 

Khan has been with the Steelers since 2001 working in football administration. 

