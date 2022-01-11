Steelers Open Wildcard Week With Three Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players start the week slow.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Wildcard week with three injuries as they begin preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet, running back Najee Harris and linebacker Robert Spillane are all dealing with separate injuries following Week 18.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Maulet remains in concussion protocol and will continued to be evaluated throughout the week. His practice participation through the protocol will determine his availability come Sunday.

Harris is dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered in the opening drive of Week 18. Tomlin said he's been "aggressive" with his rehab during the early portion of the week but could be held back when the team starts practicing.

Spillane suffered a knee injury and will also miss time to start the week. However, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" both Spillane and Harris will be available against the Chiefs.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Fans Donate to Raiders Kicker's Charity After Winning FG

Steelers Pull Off Pure Insanity

Steelers Start Wildcard Week Early

Steelers Gathered With Nerves to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger Petitions for NFL to Give T.J. Watt Another Sack