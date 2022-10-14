Steelers Rule Five Starters, Six Players Out Against Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without six players when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6.

The Steelers announced all three starting cornerbacks, Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) out. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) will also miss the game, leaving Terrell Edmunds as the only Week 1 starter on the field for the secondary in Week 6.

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal will also miss the game after suffering a knee injury during practice late in the week. Isaiahh Loudermilk is expected to play in his place.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has also been ruled out while in concussion protocol. Zach Gentry, who was dealing with a knee injury throughout the week, and rookie Connor Heyward will replace him.

On the positive side of the injury report, center Mason Cole (foot), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (back), nose tackle Montravius Adams (hip) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) are all active after missing practice time this week.

