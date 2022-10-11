Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller.

Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his weekly press conference, just two days after saying he was open to coaching changes after the game, and stood by that response.

"Post-game, I'm just acknowledging given what transpired in that stadium that I am open to," Tomlin said. "And I remain open to it, but I don't intend to change for the sake of changing. To shoot a hostage if you will, or anything of that nature. If change will produce better outcomes, or seemingly produce better outcomes, or we feel like it puts us in a better position to produce better outcomes, then I'm open to it certainly."

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been in the spotlight for play-calling changes. Fans have been extremely open about their frustration with the team's lack of success with the ball, and many have targeted Canada for those struggles.

Tomlin, however, said he's also very involved in the offensive gameplan.

"I'm not running and hiding," Tomlin said. "I'm highly involved in the offense as well, and have been."

On the other side of the ball, some have made it known that Brian Flores is on the roster and has play-calling capabilities for the defense. First-year defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has dealt with a large number of injuries this season, losing his top three cornerbacks and reigning Defensive Player of the Year. That doesn't mean the noise outside the team isn't expecting better.

All that being said, the door is open for play-calling duties to change for the Steelers - which seems to be directed more at the offense. It's not promised, or something the team believes right now is definitely the best move, but it will be something he'll look into.

"Confident, but confidence means very little. It's what's on tape. So, we understand it. ... That's just where I'm at right now. I'm changing for the sake of changing. I'm changing if I feel like it produces a better-desired outcome, in any area. We're looking at those things. We're open to those things, but not in an effort to quell the masses."

