Connor Heyward Ready As Next Rookie to Impact Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at sixth-round rookie Connor Heyward to take on a major role within the offense this week.

With Pat Freiermuth in concussion protocol and Zach Gentry dealing with a knee injury, the Steelers tight end position is thin. The only one left on the active roster without their two veterans is Heyward, with Rodney Williams as a possible elevation from the practice squad.

The rookie seems ready. Heyward caught the first two passes of his NFL career in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, totaling 12 yards and no drops.

This week, he'll be looking at plenty more targets, possibly replacing two players who have totaled 28 receptions for 320 yards this season.

"Just got out there and do my job. Go out there and show my guys and my teammates that I'm capable," Heyward said on his approach to the game. "I think they have a lot of confidence in me but that doesn't mean anything if I don't go out there and produce. I know it's a big game. It's the NFL; every game matters and the next game is always a big game. I'm just going to take it like any other game and just do what I do."

Heyward believes he's grown "a lot" since joining the Steelers in April. Once working at the fullback and tight end position, the rookie has really harnessed the role behind Freiermuth and Gentry. Now, he'll likely to get to put that progression on display.

"Mentally with the scheme, being more comfortable to hearing the plays in the huddle and then going out and executing," Heyward said on his development. "But you have to do that on each and every play. Every play has a life of its own. I'm going to go out there and do my job and do what my coaches want me to do."

Practice has been the key to a sixth-round pick being ready to take on a huge responsibility six weeks into his NFL career. That work took place primarily with Kenny Pickett until a week ago, which helped create a chemistry between the rookies that has many excited.

Heyward is joining a much larger mix of rookies, though, as maybe the first stage where we see the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Me and Kenny came together, and we went through minicamp, installs, all this together, so we learned at the same rate," Heyward said. "It's always been cool to go out there with Kenny. You have George [Pickens] out there, having Calvin [Austi] practicing, and you know, DeMarvin Leal out there. Just seeing all the rookies out there has been cool. We all want to make plays and do whatever the coaches want us to do, and wear the Steelers jersey proud and make Steeler Nation proud."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Take First Step in Return to Glory

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Duty Changes

Jaylen Warren Will Continue to See More Reps

Mike Tomlin Updates Lengthy Steelers Injury Report

Diontae Johnson Responds to Steelers Critics

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

