PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.

"We've been playing Jaylen increasingly anyway and I think that's going to continue," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "I think he's proven that he's a capable varsity player and we need plays from all parties involved and so that has transpired and will continue to transpire."

Warren played the best game of his young career in the Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was the team's leading rusher - carrying it five times for 24 yards - and caught four passes for 39 yards.

Tomlin said that they key to getting Warren more touches and more integrated into the offense is simple - the unit needs to stay on the field more. The Steelers offense has yet to get off the ground during a miserable start to the season in which it's averaged the fifth-fewest yards and third-fewest points in the NFL. The Steelers need to stay on the field if every playmaker is to get the ball enough to make an impact, according to Tomlin.

"I think if you're talking about touches and rhythm and things of that nature, you win weighted downs, you win possession downs and that allows you to continue to snap it and that creates opportunities for everyone," Tomlin said.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Updates Lengthy Steelers Injury Report

Diontae Johnson Responds to Steelers Critics

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

2 Winners, 6 Losers in Steelers Blowout by Bills

Kenny Pickett Has Enough Respect to Address Steelers Issues

Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return