Steelers Second-Round Pick George Pickens Involved in Car Crash Week Before NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick was in the accident with his Georgie teammate.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But just a week before draft night, the former Georgie standout was involved in a news-worthy car accident. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pickens and his teammate Kenny McIntosh were involved in the accident last week, which resulted in Pickens hitting his head off of the car's windshield. He was cited for not wearing a seatbelt but was otherwise left without harm.

Pickens said in a conference call after his selection that the accident was "not scary" and that he and his teammate were not going very fast at the point of impact. 

The Steelers selected Pickens with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft. He'll join Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson in the receiver room.

