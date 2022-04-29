Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett Sees the Potential in Matt Canada's Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers new QB finally gets to work with Matt Canada.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were plenty familiar with Kenny Pickett when they drafted him 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Pitt QB also knows a little bit about his new offense. 

While Pickett has yet to play for Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, he was recruited by him. During Canada's sole season with Pitt in 2016, he secured the future Heisman finalist for the Panthers. But by the time Pickett was on campus, Canada was the OC at LSU. 

Now, Pickett and Canada get to work together for the first time, and the new QB sees the potential in the Steelers offensive plan. 

"I’ve known Coach Canada for a long time, and I finally get to play for him," Pickett said. "That was the first thing we talked about on the phone. It’s fulfilling my dream and once this wears off here in a couple of hours, and I can kind of just soak it in, enjoy it and then get to the get to the playbook part and learn that and kind of just obsess over being the best I can be."

"Just watching the games I could tell it was a lot of the stuff that he's always done," Pickett added. "Getting the quarterback on the move, changing the launch points up, using athleticism, which I feel like I have so I feel like I fit the mold that coach is looking for. And you know, I'm excited to get in that playbook and see what else he's adding because I know every year it's changing, so I'm excited to learn new things."

MORE: Art Rooney Introduces Kenny Pickett to Steelers

The Steelers began implementing Canada's offense in 2021 but had little success. They ranked 22nd in yards per game, 15th in passing yards per game and 29th in rushing yards per game. 

However, the group does have young, uprising stars in players like Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth. Guys Pickett is excited to join. 

"There's a long list of great players here," Pickett said. "I'm excited to get involved and you know, meet those guys, learn what they do really well. And like I said, help us win a championship here."

