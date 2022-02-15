Steelers Hire Pat Meyer as New Offensive Line Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Meyer brings 20 years of coaching experience to the Steelers. The last two seasons, he was the Carolina Panthers offensive line coach. Prior the Carolina, he spent three seasons (2017-19) as the o-line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, 2015-2016 as the assistant o-line coach for the Bills, and 2013-2014 working with the line of the Chicago Bears.

Prior the the NFL, Meyer spent time in college as the offensive line coach for Colorado State (2008-11) and strength and conditioning coach at Florida State (2007), N.C. State (2000-06) and Memphis (1999).

Meyer joins Frisman Jackson in Pittsburgh after both spending the last two years with the Panthers.

The Steelers now have a full roster of coaches, excluding any assistants they hire.

