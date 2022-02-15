Steelers 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Finds *Their* QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit their positions of need on offense before targeting defenders.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2022 NFL Draft with needs on both sides of the ball, but none bigger than finding a new quarterback. With the 2022 Senior Bowl behind them and the NFL Combine just weeks away, there's a feel on how Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert will approach their team needs this April.

Steelers Biggest Needs:

Quarterback

Center

Offensive Tackle

Cornerback

Middle Linebacker

Wide Receiver

After missing their top target, the Steelers stick offense and find two three players in the first four rounds to add to their growing group of players.

Round 1, Pick 20: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

The Steelers would love a quarterback, but Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett won't be available come pick 20. So, second on their list of needs is the offensive line, and with a name like Zion Johnson still on the board, it's an easy fit.

Johnson brings a lot of the last generation of Steelers offensive linemen with him into the NFL. His intelligence and football I.Q. give you a strong David DeCastro, Al Villanueva feel, but his physicality on the field reminds you of Maurkice Pouncey.

Johnson provides versatility on the inside of the line, with some natural talent at guard and the ability to play center if needed.

Round 2, Pick 52: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

At some point, the Steelers want a quarterback, and this team has been invested in Sam Howell for a long time. Howell isn't Willis or Pickett, but there is a ceiling high enough to have faith in the future, and maybe even compete with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins right now.

Pittsburgh misses out on a first-round passer but finds one their familiar with in the second. But honestly, the amount of time Tomlin and Colbert have spent scouting Howell already, they likely feel pretty comfortable waiting for him to drop.

Willis might be their first love, but he's not a realistic find for Pittsburgh. At least right now.

Offensive line and quarterback - check.

Round 3, Pick 84: Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming

Time to find an inside linebacker to accompany Devin Bush, and in the third round, Pittsburgh is able to selected Chas Muma out of Wyoming.

Muma was one of the most impressive inside linebackers at the 2022 Senior Bowl, and his mid-round grade leaves him available for teams with more needs to address before inside backer - like the Steelers.

Muma has the potential to come in and start as a rookie while also leaving hope that a backup role could suit him well in year one. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh will hope Buddy Johnson takes a second-year leap and finds playing time on defense.

Round 4, Pick 138: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

By the time this is all over, Christian Watson might play himself into the first two rounds, but for right now, he remains a mid-round pick. And if the Steelers are able to select the 6-foot-4 wideout from North Dakota State, they'll land the steal of the draft.

Watson moves smoother than almost any wide receiver in this draft and has more build than any of them. He has plenty of Chase Claypool characteristics in his physical build, which has intrigued the Steelers once and will likely again.

Watson allows the Steelers to utilize him, Claypool and Diontae Johnson across the field, with some of the best size in the NFL. An easy fourth-round selection for Pittsburgh.

Round 7, Pick 223: Jermaine Walker, CB, Virginia Tech

The Steelers have plenty of uncertainty at cornerback, and with a deep class at the position, they should be able to take advantage. Jermaine Walker led the ACC in interceptions this season, adding to an already impressive career at Virginia Tech.

After some drop off, mostly due to a foot injury that killed a majority of his 2020 season, Walker will slide to the bottom of the NFL Draft this spring.

Perfect for the Steelers.

Tre Norwood played a solidified role on Pittsburgh's defense in 2021, why can't Walker in 2022? Maybe not as a starter across from Cam Sutton, at least as a depth piece in year one.

Round 7, Pick 239: Jordan Mason, RB, Georgia Tech

Finding a suitable compliment to Najee Harris has better odds in free agency, but using a late-round pick still gives the Steelers potential with such a talented class.

Mason played as the backup to Jahmyr Gibbs during his time at Georgia Tech and still has some potential that's uncracked heading into the draft.

Pittsburgh could add him to the mix with hopes he proves better than Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland.

