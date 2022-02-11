Is Chase Claypool on the Trade Block?

Skip to main content
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers

Is Steelers WR Chase Claypool on the Trade Block?

Teams are interested in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are receiving phone calls about wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 

Does it mean he's being shipped somewhere else, though? After the news broke that the Steelers were getting phone calls, speculation around Claypool being on the trading block exploded. 

It's time to address those rumors from what we've heard at All Steelers. 

Claypool finished his sophomore season with 59 catches for 860 yards and two touchdowns. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

