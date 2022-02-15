Skip to main content
Steelers Trade Up for QB in NFL Network Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade up for the third quarterback in the NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers make a move into the top 10 of the first round to draft a quarterback in NFL Network's Chad Reuter's latest mock draft. 

Reuter has the Steelers trading with the New York Jets at pick No. 10 to select North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. 

"Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down after the draft. I suspect he'll make his best effort to acquire the team's future starting QB before he departs," Reuter writes. "Trading up for Howell would cost the Steelers their 2023 first-round pick and one of their third-rounders this year. Howell's production was down in 2021, but he showed the same leadership, arm strength and gumption during the Senior Bowl that was on display over the past three years at North Carolina."

Howell would join Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins to compete for the Steelers starting quarterback job. Reuter does not have trade details in his mock.

Reuter then has the Steelers using their second round pick on Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and then their third round pick on Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook. 

